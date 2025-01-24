Punjab PG inaugurates new building of Prosecution Office in Vehari

Vehari - The Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah inaugurated new building of Prosecution Office Vehari. District and Sessions Judge Vehari Raja Qamar Sultan, DPO Vehari Capt (retd) Mansoor Aman, District Public Prosecutor Vehari Manzoor Qadir and Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab Muhammad Arshad Farooqi also marked the occasion. The participants hailed the institution building of departments by Government of the Punjab and also highlighted the pivotal role of Prosecution Department in dispensation of justice amongst other stakeholder key components of the criminal justice system.