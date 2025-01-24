Friday, January 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab PG inaugurates new building of Prosecution Office in Vehari

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Vehari  -  The Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah inaugurated new building of Prosecution Office Vehari. District and Sessions Judge Vehari Raja Qamar Sultan, DPO Vehari Capt (retd) Mansoor Aman, District Public Prosecutor Vehari Manzoor Qadir and Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab Muhammad Arshad Farooqi also marked the occasion. The participants hailed the institution building of departments by Government of the Punjab and also highlighted the pivotal role of Prosecution Department in dispensation of justice amongst other stakeholder key components of the criminal justice system.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1737610591.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025