Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has achieved a significant milestone in foreign investment during her recent visit to China. Within just six weeks, Punjab is set to witness the fastest-ever inflow of foreign investment.

For the first time, Punjab will introduce eco-friendly agriculture and solid waste management through e-mechanization. An MoU was signed between Beijing AI Force Tech and Daewoo Pakistan for the use of advanced AI-based machinery in solid waste management. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of CM Maryam Nawaz, with Dr. Han Wei, CEO of AI Force Tech, and Muhammad Khalid of Daewoo Pakistan formalizing the agreement.

During the visit, CM Maryam Nawaz met with a delegation led by Dr. Han Wei, CEO and Chairman of Beijing AI Force Tech. The parties agreed to establish an assembly and manufacturing plant in Punjab for e-agriculture mechanization.

Key initiatives under the partnership:

AI-driven machinery: AI Force Tech will set up a plant in Punjab to manufacture robotic agricultural equipment, including transport and harvesting robots.

Solid waste management: The use of AI-powered automated machinery will modernize waste collection, transportation, and disposal systems.

E-mechanized model farm: AI Force Tech will develop a model farm near Lahore, spanning 17 acres, equipped with electric tractors, harvesters, land levelers, and solar-powered charging systems.

Green technology: AI Force Tech will introduce driverless electric tractors and build charging stations for electric machinery in Punjab.

Advanced farming support: The company will assist in robotic farming, seed optimization, weather forecasting, soil fertility enhancement, and water-efficient modern agriculture practices.



The partnership also emphasizes the establishment of digital plantation systems, digital labs, satellite monitoring, and advanced research collaborations.

Statements by CM Maryam Nawaz

CM Maryam Nawaz hailed the collaboration with Beijing AI Force Tech as a significant step toward a cleaner and greener Punjab. She emphasized the government’s commitment to innovation in public service, saying, “This partnership is a milestone in environmental protection and the promotion of modern technology in Punjab.”

She further stated that Punjab aims to achieve the target of 15-16 foreign investments swiftly. “This partnership reflects the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-N to attract unparalleled foreign investment and achieve sustainable progress,” she said.

AI Force Tech's perspective

Dr. Han Wei expressed his appreciation for the Punjab government’s efforts, stating, “We value our partnership with the Punjab government and are committed to revolutionizing solid waste management through advanced AI technology. This will significantly reduce pollution and improve cleanliness standards.”

The collaboration represents a significant leap toward eco-friendly advancements in Punjab’s agriculture and waste management sectors, bringing innovation and sustainability to the province.