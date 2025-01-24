RDA officials meet Potohari poets for contributions to Rawal Forest Library

Rawalpindi - Awais Manzoor Tarar, Additional Director General of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), here on Thursday met with renowned Potohari poet, researcher, and author Faisal Irfan, Punjabi and Urdu poet Ittefaq Butt and Urdu and Pothohari poet Jahangir Imran.

Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director Finance RDA, was also present in the meeting. The agenda of the meeting was focused on the voluntary contributions of local poets and writers to support the functioning of the newly constructed Rawal Forest Library, located on Murree Road, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, Awais Manzoor Tarar and Junaid Taj Bhatti shared the exciting news that the renovation and decoration of the library was in the final stages, with plans for its inauguration in the coming days. Both officials emphasized their desire for the local literary community to take full advantage of the new facility.

They encouraged the poets and writers to organize weekly literary sessions at the library, offering all necessary support including furniture and a mini sound system.

“We envision Rawal Forest Library as not just a library, but a cultural and literary hub. We hope it will become a space where people can engage with literature and culture on a regular basis,” said the RDA additional DG Tarar. Junaid Taj Bhatti added that if we receive positive feedback, we are determined to establish similar open-air libraries in parks throughout the city.

In response, Faisal Irfan, Ittefaq Butt, and Jahangir Imran expressed their willingness to provide full support in making the library operational, including donating Pothohari, Punjabi, and Urdu books. Irfan also presented a copy of his book Chotay Laray, a collection of Pothohari lullabies, to Owais Manzoor Tarar as a gesture of goodwill.

The Rawal Forest Library is set to become an important cultural landmark in Rawalpindi, and the collaboration between local poets, writers, and RDA officials is expected to help foster a thriving literary scene in the city.