Reading Culture Decline

Pakistan’s education system heavily emphasises rote learning, which diminishes interest in reading. Meanwhile, the rise of social media, television, and video games has further eroded the reading culture. Alarmingly, many Pakistanis know little about figures like Muhammad Ali Jinnah or Allama Iqbal.

In the past, reading was a cherished activity in Pakistan, with people eagerly awaiting new books and literary festivals. Today, many schools and universities lack library facilities, depriving students of opportunities to develop reading habits. To revive a culture of reading, initiatives such as literary festivals, book clubs, and reading competitions are essential. Valuing and promoting reading is vital for personal growth and national development.

SUHAIL AHMED KORI,

Larkana.