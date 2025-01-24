Friday, January 24, 2025
Rs 200m allocated for Mohmand road projects

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mohmand  -  Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Muhammad Israr announced that elected representatives have allocated Rs 200 million from their funds to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) for the under-construction Ghalanai to Ekkaghund road in lower Mohmand.  

Speaking to journalists at the Mohmand Press Club, Dr. Israr explained that the funds are part of the District Development Initiative (DDI) aimed at benefiting local communities, including PK-67 and PK-68. He revealed that work on the hazardous bends and Dand Top along Karapa Road will commence next week, with construction on the Gursal trade road beginning after the release of AIP funds.  

Dr. Israr emphasized that the provincial government prioritizes making the Safi Mamadgut Category-D Hospital operational and assured full support for the Mohmand Press Club. He congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the press club.  

He further stated that Rs 200 million had already been allocated for Karapa Road and pledged to ensure continued work and fund provision in the coming weeks.

Highlighting his long-term plans, Dr. Israr set a target of securing Rs 6 billion in development funds for his constituency during his tenure, with a focus on completing collective-interest projects over individual tasks.

