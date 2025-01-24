Rupee gains 13 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.85. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.75 and Rs281.25, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 58 paisas to close at Rs289.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.29, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decrease of 63 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs342.77 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs343.47. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas and 02 paisas to close at Rs 75.88 and Rs74.30.