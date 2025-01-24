Sabalenka and Keys set for explosive Australian Open final after gritty semis

MELBOURNE - Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and a resurgent Madison Keys overcame early setbacks to book their spots in a highly anticipated Australian Open final, promising a thrilling showdown between two of tennis’s most powerful players.

Belarusian top seed Sabalenka delivered a commanding performance, defeating her close friend Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2. With her blistering groundstrokes and unyielding aggression, Sabalenka stormed into her third consecutive Australian Open final, where she will aim to secure her fourth Grand Slam title.

In the other semifinal, Keys staged a stunning comeback to overcome world number two Iga Swiatek in a nail-biting 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8) victory. Saving a match point and thriving under pressure, the American advanced to her first Australian Open final and her second major final after falling short at the 2017 US Open against Sloane Stephens.

The 29-year-old Keys has had a remarkable resurgence after struggling with career stagnation and the mental toll of maintaining a place among the elite. Following her Adelaide title win earlier this year, she delivered her biggest career victory by toppling Swiatek. Overwhelmed by the moment, she bowed her head in gratitude as the Rod Laver Arena erupted in applause.

“I’m still processing everything. I’m in the finals. Woo-hoo!” Keys exclaimed. “That match was such a high level. I was just fighting to stay in it. To be standing in the final now is absolutely amazing, and I’m so excited for Saturday.”

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, entered the semifinal in imperious form, having not dropped serve in her previous four matches. The Polish star appeared in control after taking the opening set 7-5, buoyed by vociferous support from her fans at Rod Laver Arena.

However, Keys rebounded impressively, dominating the second set with heavy hitting and clinical serving to level the match at one set apiece. Despite a tense final set that saw both players exchange blows, Keys held her nerve, saving four break points and eventually triumphing when Swiatek sent a forehand long in the tiebreaker.

With Sabalenka’s raw power and Keys’ fearless ball-striking, the final promises to be a blockbuster clash, showcasing the best of modern women’s tennis on one of the sport’s grandest stages.