Friday, January 24, 2025
SACM visits Gulshan-e-Ravi College, review facilities

Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Zakat and Ushr Rashid Iqbal Nasrullah visited Gulshan-e-Ravi College for Women. The college’s principal welcomed him during his visit. He reviewed facilities available to students at the institution. The principal briefed him on the college’s academic programmes and extra curricular activities. Highlighting the Punjab government’s commitment to education, Rashid Iqbal emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government was implementing revolutionary measures in the sector. He said one of the key priorities of the government was to equip students with modern tools, such as laptops, to support their education.

He also mentioned that, for the first time in the history of Punjab, the government was offering scholarships on an unprecedented scale. Exceptional students were being provided opportunities to study abroad on merit-based scholarships, he added.

Staff Reporter

