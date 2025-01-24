Sargodha Police arrest 12 suspects, recover weapons

SARGODHA - The police arrested 12 accused from various parts of the district and recovered weapons and contraband from them. A police spokesperson said that different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain. The police also recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 rounds and cash in millions of rupees from the accused.

DIG prisons Sargodha visits District jail

DIG Prisons Sargodha region Saeed Ullah Gondal said on Thursday that the provincial government was striving hard to ensure the maximum facilities to prisoners through the jail reforms. During a visit to the District Jail Sargodha, he said that the provincial government had initiated different projects to bring about a positive change in lives of prisoners after completion their imprisonment. DIG also visited barracks, kitchen and hospital of the jail, and directed officers to ensure good quality food to prisoners.