Schedule of Kashmir Cup Girls, Boys Basketball event announced

LAHORE - The schedule for the annual Kashmir Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittehad, Aram Bagh, and Usman Basketball Club with permission from the KBBA, has been announced. According to the Tournament Committee Chairman, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, the last date for team registrations is Jan 31, while the tournament’s draw will take place on Feb 1. The tournament will officially commence with a vibrant ceremony and the inauguration of the girls’ event at 3:00 PM on Feb 5. Interested girls’ teams can contact Zaeema Khatoon at 23505255-0332, while boys’ teams can reach out to Haji Muhammad Ashraf for registration.