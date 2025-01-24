Siberian migratory birds add beauty to Karachi’s coastline

KARACHI - Karachi, known as the land of migrants, has become a seasonal haven for Siberian birds fleeing the harsh winters of their homeland. These migratory guests, traveling thousands of kilometers through Kazakhstan in search of food, have made Karachi’s coastal belt their home since October and will stay until February before heading back to their permanent habitats. The visiting birds, which include ducks, pelicans, cranes, and several other species, are a mesmerizing sight as they grace Karachi’s shores, enhancing the natural beauty of the coastline with their vibrant presence. Speaking about the phenomenon, Deputy Conservator Mumtaz Soomro highlighted the importance of these migratory birds and the role they play in showcasing nature’s splendor. Citizens, particularly those with a love for the sea, have expressed their delight at the sight of these winged visitors. Each year, these birds, known for their ability to fly for up to 10 months, bring life and color to Pakistan’s coastal belt, making it a natural attraction for locals and wildlife enthusiasts alike.