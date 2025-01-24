Sindh CM calls for VCs with administrative expertise in varsities

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has underscored the urgent need for vice-chancellors with strong administrative experience to lead universities, lamenting challenges in removing those accused of misconduct.

Speaking at the 4th Research and Technology Showcase 2025, organised by the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) at Expo Centre Karachi, CM Sindhexpressed disappointment over the inability to take action against vice-chancellors accused of sexual harassment, citing legal barriers. The event showcased 417 innovative research projects from 41 universities across Sindh, highlighting the province’s potential in research and technology.

Shah explained that vice-chancellors are currently appointed through a Search Committee, with a PhD as the minimum qualification. However, he stressed that the dire state of public sector universities necessitated new requirements. “The cabinet decided to amend the law to include a requirement for administrative experience, and this bill has been referred to the assembly,” he said. He revealed that three vice-chancellors appointed through the Search Committee, despite meeting academic qualifications, were implicated in sexual harassment cases but secured court-ordered stay orders to retain their positions.

“These are the main reasons we are amending the law — to establish safeguards because our children deserve the best vice-chancellors who know how to effectively run universities and secure the nation’s future,” he stated. Shah also highlighted mismanagement in university finances, citing an incident where a vice-chancellor misused funds for travel expenses despite the costs being covered by a visiting French team.

He criticised protests instigated by certain vice-chancellors in response to the proposed amendment. “I am warning the concerned vice-chancellors to stop the protests in their universities; otherwise, I will hold you accountable,” he warned.

The CM commended the Sindh HEC for its initiatives, including research funding, postdoctoral awards, and faculty development programs, while calling for strengthened academia-industry partnerships to address local challenges. “Our universities must support students and researchers in developing practical solutions to immediate local issues. This is the mindset we need to cultivate,” he remarked. Reiterating his government’s commitment to higher education, Shah emphasised the importance of knowledge application for community development and progress.