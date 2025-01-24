Tackling the Escalating Traffic Accidents in Lahore

I am writing to highlight my concern over the rising number of traffic accidents in Lahore, which poses a serious threat to public safety. Every day, reports of fatal collisions and injuries dominate the news, emphasising the urgent need for immediate intervention.

The causes of these accidents are varied and interconnected. Reckless driving, disregard for traffic laws, poorly maintained roads, and an inadequate public transport system all contribute to this grave issue. Pedestrians and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable, often suffering due to driver negligence or the lack of essential infrastructure such as pedestrian bridges and marked crosswalks.

The problem is further exacerbated by ineffective law enforcement. Violations such as speeding, signal jumping, and underage driving frequently go unchecked, fostering a culture of impunity. This dire situation calls for a comprehensive strategy to safeguard the lives of citizens on our roads.

I urge the authorities to take decisive measures, including stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, launching public awareness campaigns, and investing in infrastructure upgrades. Introducing harsher penalties for traffic violations and adopting modern traffic management systems could go a long way in addressing this issue.

As responsible citizens, we must also contribute by promoting safe driving practices and adhering to traffic rules. Together, we can strive to make Lahore’s roads safer for all.

UMAR ASRAR MALIK,

Lahore.