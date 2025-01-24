Team Balochistan storms into Memorial Polo Cup final

LAHORE - Team Balochistansecured a spot in the final after defeating Diamond Paints 9-7 in a thrilling contest of the eight-goal Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup, sponsored by JS Bank and organized by Jinnah Polo Fields. The exciting match was witnessed and enjoyed by the Jinnah Polo Fields’ Secretary Maj(R) Ali Taimoor, JS Bank’s Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Brig (R) Badr-uz-Zaman, son of General Saeed-uz-Zaman, polo players, their families and other dignitaries.

The match between Diamond Paints and Team Balochistan remained intense until the final chukker, where Team Balochistanplayed their best polo and recorded a close 9-7 victory over Diamond Paints. For Team Balochistan, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi fired in five fabulous goals, while Raja Mikael Sami smashed in four fantastic goals.

On the Diamond Paints side, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Raja Temur Nadeem, and Raja Jalal Arsalan played outstanding polo and scored two goals each, while Shaikh Muhammad Farhad, substituting for Mir Shoaib Ahmed, contributed with one goal.The grand finaleof the prestigious tournament will be contested on Sunday (Jan 26). Team Balochistan burst into the match with a resounding start, netting three spectacular goals to take a commanding 3-1 lead against Diamond Paints. The second chukker was a closely contested affair, with both teams scoring two goals apiece, leaving Team Balochistan still in the driver’s seat with a 5-3 advantage.

However, Diamond Paints staged a formidable comeback in the third chukker, slamming in three goals against Team Balochistan’s two, narrowing the gap to 7-6. Undaunted, Team Balochistan rallied in the thrilling fourth and final chukker, firing two goals against Diamond Paints’ lone score to seal a hard-fought 9-7 victory.