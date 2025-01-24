Friday, January 24, 2025
Three killed in fatal shootout over old enmity in Daska

Our Staff Reporter
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SIALKOT  -  Three people were killed on Thursday when two parties exchanged gunfire due to a long-standing enmity in the village of Lakhi, located in Daska Adamke tehsil. During the exchange of gunfire, Zahid and Ali Hassan, members of one party, while Mohsin Cheema from the opposing party were seriously injured and died on the spot. Upon receiving the report, Rescue 1122 and the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the deceased, and transported the bodies to the local hospital for post-mortem and later handed over to the families.

Our Staff Reporter

