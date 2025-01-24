Friday, January 24, 2025
Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Pakistan next month

7:33 PM | January 24, 2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Pakistan on February 12 and 13 to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

The visit aims to enhance cooperation in key areas, including defence, security, trade, economic collaboration, and cultural exchange. Sources indicate that President Erdoğan will be accompanied by a delegation comprising 10 to 12 ministers.

During his visit, the 7th meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will take place, co-chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdoğan.

The council will deliberate on a broad range of issues, focusing on boosting defence and security partnerships, expanding trade opportunities, fostering economic cooperation, and deepening cultural ties between the two countries.

