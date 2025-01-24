Friday, January 24, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UET Peshawar approves new postgraduate programs

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 24, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Peshawar  -  The 41st meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BOASAR) at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar was held on Thursday, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali.  

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous session and decided to launch new postgraduate academic programs in emerging fields with high market demand. Prof. Dr. Farid Ullah Khan, Secretary BOASAR, presented agenda items, including the initiation of a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, a Master’s in Polymer Science and Engineering, and an MBA program starting in the next academic session.  

The vice-chancellor emphasized the university’s commitment to maintaining its position at the forefront of education while ensuring financial sustainability. He directed adherence to the criteria set by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) while proposing new programs, which will be presented at the upcoming Academic Council meeting.  

Prime Minister’s message on International Day of Education

The meeting was attended by senior faculty members, including Prof. Dr. Waqar Shah, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Gul, Prof. Dr. Bashir Alam, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali, and Dr. Taza Gul, along with Haroon Khan, Controller of Examinations, and other administrative officers.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1737610591.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025