UET Peshawar approves new postgraduate programs

Peshawar - The 41st meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BOASAR) at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar was held on Thursday, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali.

The meeting approved the minutes of the previous session and decided to launch new postgraduate academic programs in emerging fields with high market demand. Prof. Dr. Farid Ullah Khan, Secretary BOASAR, presented agenda items, including the initiation of a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, a Master’s in Polymer Science and Engineering, and an MBA program starting in the next academic session.

The vice-chancellor emphasized the university’s commitment to maintaining its position at the forefront of education while ensuring financial sustainability. He directed adherence to the criteria set by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) while proposing new programs, which will be presented at the upcoming Academic Council meeting.

The meeting was attended by senior faculty members, including Prof. Dr. Waqar Shah, Prof. Dr. Rizwan Gul, Prof. Dr. Bashir Alam, Prof. Dr. Amjad Ali, and Dr. Taza Gul, along with Haroon Khan, Controller of Examinations, and other administrative officers.