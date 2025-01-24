UN Women Pakistan delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

A delegation from UN Women Pakistan, led by the Chief of Mission, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters on Friday. The delegation was received by Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze, who provided an extensive briefing on the authority's initiatives.

The delegation was introduced to Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station, the Child Safety Centre, and various other departments operating under PSCA. They also toured the Operations and Monitoring Centre, where they learned about the advanced 15 Emergency Helpline System and the authority's use of artificial intelligence for traffic violation detection and weapon identification.

Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas highlighted the progress of the Smart Safe City Projects, which are being expanded to 18 additional districts in Punjab. He assured that the projects would soon be completed across the province.

The UN Women Pakistan representatives commended the PSCA for its efforts in ensuring the safety of women and children, particularly the establishment of the Virtual Women Police Station, which they described as a significant step forward.

The visit concluded with an exchange of gifts between the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the UN Women Pakistan delegation.