Unlocking Pakistan’s Workforce

The International Labour Organization’s (ILO) *World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2025* reveals that 2024 saw the lowest global unemployment rate on record at 5%, a trend expected to continue into 2025. However, this seemingly optimistic statistic masks deep disparities in employment. Youth unemployment remains a global challenge, with rates of 12.4% for young men and 12.3% for young women. Such figures highlight systemic barriers that deny equal opportunities for quality work across demographics.

The report also flags a concerning slowdown in global labour productivity growth, which now lags 0.5% behind its pre-pandemic annual trend. This decline stems from structural economic shifts, as industries move away from traditional high-output manufacturing sectors. Labour productivity underpins economic progress and job creation, and addressing this slowdown is essential to achieving sustainable development.

Employment patterns vary significantly by region, complicating efforts to paint a cohesive global picture. While European nations generally report stronger employment statistics, South Africa continues to struggle with an unemployment rate exceeding 30%. Youth unemployment globally stood at 13% in 2023, with projections showing a modest decline to 12.8% by 2025. However, these persistent high rates necessitate targeted governmental interventions to address the challenges faced by younger populations.

For Pakistan, the ILO’s findings carry particular significance. The country’s labour force participation rate stands at 54.5%, with stark disparities between men (81.1%) and women (22.2%). Youth unemployment remains a pressing issue at 10.6%, while young women face rates 5.9 percentage points higher than their male counterparts. These figures underscore the urgent need for policies that address gender imbalances and foster opportunities for young talent.

With Pakistan’s population projected to reach 227 million by 2025, and youth comprising 63% of this figure, the stakes are high. This demographic could serve as an engine of economic growth, provided the government takes swift action to create employment opportunities. Failure to do so risks exacerbating social and economic divides, leaving an increasing number of people without stable jobs or career prospects.

The ILO advocates for investment in education and training programs to help workers adapt to evolving market demands. Labour laws must promote equitable opportunities for men and women alike, while social safety nets can mitigate the impacts of sudden economic disruptions. Pakistan must align its employment policies with global standards, focusing on specialized programs for youth, high-quality education, and training in industries with growth potential.

Though global labour markets appear stable, the challenges outlined in the ILO report demand immediate attention. Pakistan must act decisively to transform its burgeoning youth population into a productive workforce. By addressing these urgent issues, the country can strengthen its labour market and achieve long-term economic growth.

Achieving this vision requires collaboration between the public and private sectors. Public policies should foster industries that provide decent, equitable employment, while the private sector should support initiatives that enhance productivity and develop specialised skills. Grassroots programs targeting rural areas—where employment disparities are most pronounced—can play a pivotal role in bridging these gaps. Leveraging technology to enable remote work and improve literacy can further integrate marginalised populations, reducing regional inequalities and capitalising on Pakistan’s demographic dividend.

Central to these efforts is a shift in societal attitudes towards women’s participation in the workforce. Removing barriers to women’s employment and ensuring workplace safety can significantly enhance Pakistan’s industrial capacity. With strategic investment, comprehensive policies, and sustained attention to inclusion, Pakistan can transform its demographic assets into a foundation for sustainable development.

Nazakat Hussain

The writer is a Director at Digital Time Communi-cations based in Islamabad.