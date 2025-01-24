Waqif Shah shines in PD Champions Trophy

LAHORE - Pakistan Physical Disability (PD) cricket team’s Waqif Shah was named the best bowler of the four-nation Champions Trophy held in Colombo, Sri Lanka. He took 12 wickets. Saifullah Achakzai contributed 216 runs to become the second-highest scorer, while Ghulam Muhammad earned two man of the match awards. Waqif credited his performance to Allah’s blessings and the support of team management, including General Secretary Amiruddin Ansari, head coach Sabih Azhar, and captain Abdullah Ijaz. “Their confidence in me helped deliver my best, and I aim to continue this for Pakistan,” he said.