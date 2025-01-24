Whales College clinch Quaid-e-Azam Cup Basketball title

LAHORE - Whales College emerged victorious in the Quaid-e-Azam Cup Intercollegiate Basketball Tournament, defeating Credo College by 38-30 in a thrilling final. Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the participants. The final match drew the presence of notable personalities, including renowned basketball player Talha Amjad Ali Khan, sports organizer Khalida Iftikhar, and Taha Hassan, Head of Whales College’s Sports Department. Speaking at the event, Ghulam Muhammad Khan assured players and sports organizers of full support on behalf of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi. He further proposed organizing the Intercollegiate Commissioner’s Cup Tournament at Whales College after Eid-ul-Fitr. Andre Turner was the standout player for Whales College, scoring 10 points, while Hadi Ali and Hamza Khan contributed 8 points each. For Credo College, Naufal Khan led with 9 points, followed by Ali Iqbal with 8 points and Muhammad Naqi with 6 points.Andre Turner, for his exceptional performance, emerged as the tournament’s best player. The final was officiated by referees from Pakistan Navy, including Nazakat Khan, Khawar, and Imran Ali Dogar. Technical duties were performed by Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, M Usman, and Naeem Ahmed.