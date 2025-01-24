Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change is no longer confined to specific seasons or isolated weather events; it now impacts the nation year-round, affecting lives and agricultural output alike. Once a dependable source of irrigation, monsoon rains have transformed into destructive flash floods, while reliable winter rains have all but vanished. This year, a prolonged winter drought has left vast stretches of Punjab parched, significantly reducing agricultural production. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Punjab experienced 42% less rainfall than average between early September and mid-January.

Beyond the severe health hazards caused by increased smog accumulation, the lack of rainfall has taken a heavy financial toll on farmers, both large and small. Reports from many regions indicate a staggering 50% to 60% reduction in agricultural yields. Given that agriculture contributes nearly a quarter of Pakistan’s GDP and employs 37% of its labor force, this crisis demands immediate and focused attention. The stress on the Indus River and its tributaries continues to grow under the pressures of a burgeoning population and excessive demands on already scarce water resources. This is insufficient to address the escalating challenges posed by climate change. Pakistan must urgently devise strategies to conserve water, ensuring its equitable distribution in the event of failed monsoon or winter rains.

The nation can no longer afford to treat its water resources carelessly. The devastating effects of climate change on Pakistan’s water security demand a paradigm shift in governmental priorities. Rather than exploiting water resources for short-term economic gain, the focus must shift to preserving these resources for long-term national and societal stability. Effective water management is no longer just an environmental necessity; it is essential for Pakistan’s survival in an era of intensifying climate crises.