Work on 220 KV line reviewed

Peshawar - A meeting regarding the 220 KV transmission line from Swabi to Nowshera was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister Aqibullah on Thursday.

The session was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners of Swabi and Nowshera, along with other concerned officials, including the Project Director (PD) and Executive Engineer (Exen) of PESCO. The meeting reviewed the current status of the transmission line and discussed the necessary steps for its completion. Electricity issues in villages including Swabi Gadoon, Chota Lahore, Panjpir, Ambar, Baja Bamkhel, Dhobiya, and Misri Banda were also deliberated, with officials reporting that approximately 80% of work on related projects has been completed.

Minister Aqibullah stressed the need for effective coordination between the Technical Committee and District Administration to expedite the completion of the projects.

He directed timely repair of damaged transformers and instructed the Additional Deputy Commissioners to form a special committee to address electricity-related issues.

The committee will identify problems faced by residents, particularly ahead of Ramadan and the summer season, and take prompt action to resolve them. Weekly meetings were directed to monitor progress in this regard. The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing public grievances, warning that negligence in resolving these issues will not be tolerated.