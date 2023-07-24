10 dead, 1,160 injured in 1,106 road traffic crashes in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) re­sponded to 1106 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 10 people died, whereas 1160 were injured. Out of these, 636 people with serious in­juries were shifted to different hospitals, while 524 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (73%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road traffic crashes.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 576 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 485 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 276 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 293 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 99 in Faisalabad with 102 victims and at third Multan with 65 RTCs and 58 victims.

The details further reveal that 1160 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 960 males & 210 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 219 were under 18 years of age, 625 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 326 victims were reported above 40 years of age.