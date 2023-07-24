Monday, July 24, 2023
Asif reacts to Dar's nominee as caretaker PM

10:18 PM | July 24, 2023
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday reacted to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's nomination as the caretaker prime minister.

Speaking to media, Khawaja said: "Ishaq Dar is my brother and a friend. Dar and I share a relationship that I very much own. During Pervez Musharraf's era, we both faced jail . The possibility of Dar becoming prime minister is something I also hope for".

"However, my knowledge is that there are objections to Ishaq Dar's appointment as the interim prime minister. The people will raise objections if the caretaker prime minister will be from the ruling party," Khawaja added.

