Authorities directed to immediately complete all arrangements for Ashura

Rawalpindi-District Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for Ashura.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC during a visit had inspected the routes of Muharram processions and reviewed the arrangements.

He visited different areas of the city and reviewed the routes of mourning processions and other administrative matters. He directed the authorities concerned to complete patchwork of the procession routes immediately and dangling electricity and telephone wires should be fixed properly.

The cleaning of sewage lines and manholes covers fixing work on the routes of processions should also be completed as soon as possible, he added.

Special steps should be taken to clean the procession routes and Imambargahs, the DC said and directed that in case of rain, timely measures should be taken for drainage of stagnant rainwater from the routes. Over 6000 cops have been deployed to guard 447 processions and 1925 Majalis of Rawalpindi district, said City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police had finalized all the arrangements to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Muharram.

The CPO said that over 6000 Police personnel were performing security duties while more than 1000 officers and personnel of traffic Police were also deployed to ensure traffic arrangements. He informed that special security arrangements had also been made for 40 sensitive processions of the district.

The officers of district police, ladies police, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Dolphin Force would perform their duties while over 5000 volunteers would also be on security duty during Muharram.

The CPO informed that SSPs and Divisional SPs while reviewing routes of the processions were ensuring foolproof security arrangements. Special briefing sessions were also being organized for police personnel.

Before the start of the holy month, ‘Aman Carvan’ of police and leading scholars met with local scholars and administration in Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi to ensure law and order during Muharram, he added.

Ban on display of weapons and use of loudspeakers would be implemented strictly, he said.

Rawalpindi Police controlroom was monitoring law and order situation 24/7 and special snipers would be deployed on the rooftop at the route of the processions, he said adding, no one would be allowed to join the processions and Majalis without body search.

All streets and link roads on the route of the Muharram processions would be sealed. Special arrangements had also been made to monitor social media and strict action would be taken against those who post and spread religious and communal hatred. He further said, Rawalpindi Police were utilizing all available resources to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.

The CPO said that the best possible arrangements were being made to ensure law and order and unity during Muharram with the help and cooperation of Ulemas, District Peace Committee and Anjuman-e-Tajran.

He informed that entry of 36 scholars had been banned in Rawalpindi district while speech of 26 others had also been banned and 51 persons were included in the 4th schedule.