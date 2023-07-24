Babar Azam’s guidance boosted my confidence: Tayyab Tahir

LAHORE-Tayyab Tahir, Pakistan Shaheens’ standout batter, credited the crucial guidance of Pakistan team captain Babar Azam for boosting his confidence and leading the side to a triumphant title victory in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Tayyab’s unwavering dedication to the team’s cause and his selfless approach towards batting played a pivotal role in Pakistan Shaheens’ path to glory. During the intense match against India A, Tayyab found inspiration and mentorship in the world-class cricketer Babar Azam. Reflecting on this, Tayyab revealed, “Babar Azam is a world-class cricketer, he told me to keep calm and enjoy my game.

“He also said that you will win a one-sided match, and that is what happened. The skipper’s support and advice played a pivotal role in boosting my confidence and achieving this feat against India A,” the batter asserted. About his match-winning century in the final, Tayyab said, “One should never be complacent in life. I want my performance, if it’s a century or a fifty, whatever works for the team, it’s a pleasure.”

When asked about his strategy during the crucial innings, Tayyab said, “It was in the mind that to stay on the wicket, the longer you stay on the wicket, the more you can score. This plan was successful. This well-thought-out approach enabled me to build a strong foundation for the team’s imposing total.”

Expressing gratitude towards his club and mentor, Tayyab acknowledged the immense support he received from P&T Gymkhana Club and his mentor, Syed Azhar Zaidi, former Pakistan cricket team manager. “Mr. Azhar Zaidi’s belief in my abilities provided me with opportunities to showcase my talent on the international stage, leading me to emerge as a top performer against India A.”

Looking forward to the future, Tayyab Tahir promised to continue giving his best efforts to uphold Pakistan’s cricketing pride across the globe. His brilliant performance in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup has undoubtedly marked him as a rising star in Pakistan’s cricketing fraternity.