BAEF provides Rs2.9b to poor patients for treatment of chronic diseases

QUETTA - Under the initiative of Balo­chistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF), Rs 2.9 billion has been provided to poor patients for the treatment of chronic diseases. Talking to media, the Coordinator of BAEF, Noorullah said as many as 3000 patients are being treated under the BAEF initiative in the best pub­lic and private sector hospitals across the country.

As many as 500 more cas­es would be approved in the 20th board meeting of BAEF to provide financial assistance to poor patients, the Coordi­nator of BAEF. The next board meeting of the Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) would be held in the first week of August after a pe­riod of seven months due to a lack of funds to approve more cases of poor patients. The co­ordinator said the programme was receiving Rs70 million monthly as seed money but the need of the poor people had gone above Rs500 million. The board meeting of the program could not commence after De­cember last year due to the un­availability of funds to approve more cases of needy patients suffering from different chron­ic diseases, he added.

He added that all cases to as­sist the poor patients for the treatment of “open heart sur­gery, Thalassemia, cancer, liver and kidney transplants, have been approved by the medi­cal board on merit. He urged the government to convert the programme into a permanent authority to ensure the best healthcare facilities for a maxi­mum number of poor people suffering from chronic diseas­es. He had submitted the pro­posal to the provincial govern­ment to issue an Rs500 million supplementary grant to the special support programme so that the needs of the people could be met.

He said that agreements have been inked with 15 private and public sector hospitals to provide the best healthcare fa­cilities without any delay to the patients suffering from chronic daises. He also urged the pri­vate sector to come forward and join hands with the govern­ment for the noble cause.

Noorullah said this initiative was the first of the best wel­fare programmes in South Asia, which was supporting the needy through cash transfers.