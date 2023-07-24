Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Breaches develop at six irrigation canals in Nawabshah

Breaches develop at six irrigation canals in Nawabshah
Web Desk
2:50 PM | July 24, 2023
National

Standing crops in a vast area of Nawabshah district washed away by water at hundreds of acres after breaches occurred at six canals in Nawabshah district.

Gushing water inundated a large area of agriculture farms, local residents said.

According to reports, a 70-feet wide breach occurred in Daulatpur Canal near Bachalpur. A 50-feet wide breach developed at Jama Shah Branch at Golo Dahiri area.

A 30 feet wide breach occurred near Sakrand at Ghandia branch, while another breach as wide as 40 feet reported near Manahro in Deh Feel canal.

Moreover, a breach of 50 feet occurred near Hussain Bux Zardari village in a distributary water course, while a 15 feet wide breach reported in Malwah canal near Mahroo village ind district.

Residents of the villages used to start the breach-plugging work on their own mostly, due to absence of response to the emergency situation by local irrigation and district officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that billions of rupees being allocated by the government for the irrigation department for canal repair, breach plugging and other emergency situations.

Green Pakistan Initiative: Modern agricultural farm being inaugurated in Khanewal today

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1690192613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023