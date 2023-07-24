Monday, July 24, 2023
Bus accident in Colombia leaves 9 dead, 30 injured  

Agencies
July 24, 2023
International

BOGOTA - At least nine people were killed and some 30 injured after a bus fell into a ravine in the Colombian department of Santander on Saturday, a police commander said. “Between Playon and La Esperanza, approximately 25 km past Playon, a vehicle belonging to Expreso Brasilia unfortunately lost control and rolled down a cliff,” Jose James Roa explained. The police, the Fire Department and the Civil Defense, along with the local community, were on site to help with the rescue work, Roa said. Lina Margarita Huari, general director of the National Road Safety Agency, confirmed that the vehicle’s documents were in order and the Superintendence of Transportation will be carrying out investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

 

