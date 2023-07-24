CDA cancels staff’s leaves to respond monsoon rains eventuality

ISLAMABAD - To deal with any emergency situ¬ation in the Federal Capital dur¬ing the monsoon rains, Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal has canceled leaves of the officers and employees. “Employees and officers of the authority should ensure their presence in the field with mod¬ern machinery round-the-clock to monitor water situation in all drains and nullahs. Apart from this emergency response centers were also fully functional,” said a news release. The federal apex agency warned the officers and staff of strict action against negligence in duties. There was no obstruction of any kind in the flow of water in the drains and nullahs while special teams of the CDA, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and dis¬trict administration were deployed in sectors and rural areas.