China Culture Center launches Yellow River Tourism Season 2023 

ISLAMABAD -The 2023 Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season is officially launched by China Cultural Center (CCC) in Pakistan on their various social media platforms.

The platforms include Facebook Official Page, WeChat Channels, Twitter of Cultural Counsellor and Director China Cultural Center in Pakistan H.E Zhang Heqing.

The event will run from July through September, 2023.

The Yellow River Tourism Overseas Promotion Season 2023 comprises a number of different exhibitions and documentaries such as documentary series “The Great Yellow River Delta”, “Sing along the Yellow River”, Photography Exhibition “Explore the Yellow River, Discover Beautiful China”, tourism and cultural resources of Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Henan, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai and Ningxia and much more, according to CCC.

In addition, nine selected routes highlighting the various attractions worth seeing in each region will be launched during the Yellow River Tourism Season, covering the nine provinces through which the river flows.

Five selected rural tourist routes that take visitors deep into the villages along the Yellow River have also been introduced.

The regions along the Yellow River, the cradle of ancient Chinese civilization, have made significant progress in recent years in terms of coordinated industrial development, ecological protection, and promotion of Yellow River culture.

The event’s objectives include providing a complete picture of the Yellow River, learning about its cultural significance, reviving its cultural heritage, promoting cultural exchanges, and better demonstrating the Yellow River’s history to Pakistani audiences.