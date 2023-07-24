Monday, July 24, 2023
CM congratulates Hamza Khan

Staff Reporter
July 24, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE   -  Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Hamza Khan on winning the World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years.CM Mohsin Naqvi acknowl­edged that Hamza Khan bright­ened the name of Pakistan adding that Hamza Khan by dint of hard work and professional skill raised aloft the green national flag. Moh­sin Naqvi stated that Hamza Khan showed the glimpse of legend Ja­hangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Hamza Khan made the nation feel a great sense of pride by winning the World Junior Squash Champion­ship adding that the whole nation feels proud over the glorious tri­umph of Hamza Khan. Mohsin Naq­vi prayed that may Allah Almighty grant Hamza Khan with more tri­umphs in future as well.



