CM congratulates Hamza Khan

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated Hamza Khan on winning the World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years.CM Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Hamza Khan brightened the name of Pakistan adding that Hamza Khan by dint of hard work and professional skill raised aloft the green national flag. Mohsin Naqvi stated that Hamza Khan showed the glimpse of legend Jahangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that Hamza Khan made the nation feel a great sense of pride by winning the World Junior Squash Championship adding that the whole nation feels proud over the glorious triumph of Hamza Khan. Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty grant Hamza Khan with more triumphs in future as well.