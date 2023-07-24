CM orders foolproof security during Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday chaired an important meeting to review law and order situation in the province.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor to CM on Law and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Mohammed Sohail Rajput, IGP Sind Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGPs and through video link DIGs, and SSPs.

The meeting also discussed the actions that must be performed to maintain law and order in Muharram.

The CM issued necessary directives to maintain law and order situation in all districts of the province. He also directed for necessary security measures during the month of Muharram ul Harram.

CM said that provision of security to mourning processions top priority of the government and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

He further said that it was the administration’s responsibility to ensure that the citizens did not have to face any kind of difficulty and trouble in terms of cleanliness during Muharram.

Moreover, it was informed that additional workers are being deployed to clean the drains and garbage containers, along with throwing lime on the passageways of the Muharram processions, spraying and special cleaning will also be done after the processions have passed.

The officials told that strict monitoring of all arrangements would be done; exemplary arrangements, like Eid-ul-Adha will be made to clean the city during Muharram. Rawalpindi Waste Management Company is working efficiently in the field to implement the cleaning plan.