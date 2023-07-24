COAS Asim Munir, US Centcom chief discuss regional security

US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the military’s General Headquarters.

The statement of the ISPR said that Commander Centcom called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir wherein matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and stability, defence and security cooperation, particularly military-to-military ties, were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism and lauded Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

In his last visit in 2022, the US Centcom chief laid a floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument in honour of the Martyrs of Pakistan.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan army presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

The visiting dignitary also visited Torkham where it was apprised on counter-terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.