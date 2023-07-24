COLABS Karachi celebrates site opening with an exclusive open house

COLABS, the innovative co-working space provider, proudly announces the opening of its latest site in the heart of DHA Phase V, Karachi. The unveiling ceremony was celebrated with an exclusive two-day open house networking event that brought together an impressive mix of founders, ecosystem leaders, artists, and media professionals, establishing COLABS Karachi as the urban hub for collaboration and creativity.

The attendees at the event included prominent names from companies such as TPL Ventures, TPL Tracking, and KFC, along with the esteemed presence of Mehmood Bukhari of Ktrade, one of COLABS' esteemed investors and partners.

The open house event also witnessed participants from leading companies, including MoveIt, Instakin, and Al mojie, who have already embraced the vibrant ecosystem and moved into COLABS Karachi.

Spanning an expansive 12,000 square feet, the Karachi site boasts a capacity of over 200+ seats, providing ample space for collaboration, networking, and growth opportunities for its members. The facility also offers dedicated parking spaces, making it convenient for members to access the workspace.

"Our team is delighted to announce the soft opening of COLABS Karachi," said Omar Shah, the CEO of COLABS. "With this contemporary workspace, we aim to foster a dynamic environment that fosters innovation, creativity, and knowledge sharing, ultimately empowering entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive."

The interior design of COLABS Karachi is a masterpiece, thoughtfully curated to cater to diverse business needs. It features functional meeting rooms, creative huddle booths, and state-of-the-art boardrooms, striking the perfect balance between productivity and innovation.

During the two-day event, COLABS Karachi offered free access to its fully-furnished offices, attracting companies like Profit and numerous freelancers who availed this opportunity to experience cutting-edge facilities.

COLABS Karachi serves as a vital platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and professional development. With its central location, modern infrastructure, and a dynamic community, it aims to create a thriving ecosystem that nurtures innovation and creativity in the heart of Karachi.