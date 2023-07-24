Monday, July 24, 2023
Dacoit held during robbery

Agencies
July 24, 2023
Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  A dacoit was held dur­ing resistance by a family, however, one member of the family sustained injuries in the limits of Sadar Police Station Alipur. According to police sources, five dacoits entered a house, owned by Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Awan at Sadiqwala. The mem­bers of the family offered resistance to the foil dacoity bid. During the fight, four dacoits managed to escape, however, one dacoit, Arif Naich resident of village Pakka Naich, was held by Dr Mushtaq. However, Dr Mushtaq sustained head in­juries. Police are investigat­ing the incident.

Agencies

