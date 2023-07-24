Dar likely to become caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar would likely become caretaker prime minister as Pakistan Muslim league (N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have jointly nominated him for the post.

Highly credible sources told The Nation that consensus on Dar’s name was reached during a meeting held between Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Duabi yesterday. The meeting was also attended by PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto. However, the government would get endorsement on Ishaq Dar from the leadership of other PDM member parties. Ishaq Dar is currently senator and there is no legal hitch in his way of becoming the caretaker prime minister. His name for caretaker PM post was initially floated by Nawaz Sharif to PPP which was accepted. PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would likely call a meeting of the leadership of ruling allies this week where the name of caretaker PM would be finalized.