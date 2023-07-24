Differences emerge in ANP as spokesman raises concerns

Peshawar - Reports regarding differences in the Awami National Party have went viral on media, amid speculation that party’s central spokesman and twotime senator Zahid Khan has decided to quit the party.

Sources close to him state that he has developed differences with ANP leadership over party ticket issue as he has not been given ticket despite his seniority in ANP.

However, Zahid Khan told The Nation that he would not quit the party. However, he asserted that he had reservations on some affairs in the party, with which he was not satisfied.

“I am not going to quit the party but there were differences in the party. I have grievances about some party affairs, although it is not related to party ticket for elections,” Zahid Khan added.

Earlier, there were reports that Zahid may join PPP, and PML-N leader Amir Muqam met him on Saturday, raising speculations that he may have invited Zahid to join PML-N.

Zahid Khan has remained ANP spokesman for decades and has been considered an outspoken party leader.