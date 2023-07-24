ECP directs to remove KP minister for violating election laws

Peshawar - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to remove caretaker Transport Minister Shahid Khattak from his post for violating the electoral body’s code of conduct related to election laws.

The ECP spokesperson said, “KP interim Chief Minister Azam Khan has been directed to remove the minister from his post and the provincial cabinet.”

The action was taken against the minister after it was learned through media reports that Shahid Khattak addressed a political rally in Nowshera. The provincial election commissioner of KP had sought the report on the participation and speech of the caretaker minister at a public meeting in his hometown.

The spokesperson said it was essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission in order to ensure fair, transparent, free and unbiased elections.

“The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign. In case of a violation, legal action will be taken,” he added.