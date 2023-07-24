Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP directs to remove KP minister for violating election laws

APP
July 24, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to remove caretaker Transport Minister Shahid Khattak from his post for violating the electoral body’s code of conduct related to election laws.

The ECP spokesperson said, “KP interim Chief Minister Azam Khan has been directed to remove the minister from his post and the provincial cabinet.”

The action was taken against the minister after it was learned through media reports that Shahid Khattak addressed a political rally in Nowshera. The provincial election commissioner of KP had sought the report on the participation and speech of the caretaker minister at a public meeting in his hometown.

The spokesperson said it was essential for all incumbent governments to adhere to the law and provide complete cooperation to the commission in order to ensure fair, transparent, free and unbiased elections.

China Culture Center launches Yellow River Tourism Season 2023 

“The commission cannot grant permission to any incumbent government or minister to participate in any electoral campaign. In case of a violation, legal action will be taken,” he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1690081631.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023