Elon Musk says Twitter to change its iconic bird logo

Anadolu
3:40 PM | July 24, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

Elon Musk said on Sunday that he intends to change Twitter's logo to an "X" from the bird.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” the social media platform's billionaire owner tweeted.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last year, continued.

“Like this but X,” he added above an illustration of the iconic bird, but against a black background.

Since acquiring Twitter last October, Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, has made a slew of changes to the company, including mass layoffs, charging for blue tick verification and putting limits on the number of tweets a user can read in a day.

Earlier this year, the bird logo was temporarily replaced by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog, which helped add as much as $4 billion to the cryptocurrency platform's market value.

Anadolu

