Monday, July 24, 2023
Flooding in Kachho disrupts land link of 50 villages

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

DADU-Nai Gaj, major hilly torrent in Kirthar range, has flooded after a flow of flash floods from Balochistan entered in Sindh on Sunday.
The water level in Gaj water stream has reached to 18 feet height, according to a report.
Several local roads have submerged after flooding in other water streams of Kachho area including Nai Nali, Nai Sori, Angani, Halhali and others.
Haji Khan, Wahi Pandhi roads have also drowned under the floodwater.
The land link of as many as 50 villages and rural communities’ has disrupted with Johi in Dadu district owing to flooding in Nai Gaj and other local water streams.
The flood stream was presently passing through Chhinni village and destined to be discharged into Manchhar Lake. Balochistan and Sindh last year seen unprecedented heavy rainfall during the monsoon season last year.

