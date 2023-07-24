Monday, July 24, 2023
FM commends Turkish role on securing grain deal

FM commends Turkish role on securing grain deal
Our Staff Reporter
July 24, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday commended the role of Türkiye in achieving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement last year. The FM said the agreement had played a significant role in stabilizing global food prices, especially in developing and the poorest countries.

He resolved to work with Türkiye and other Islamic countries to prevent incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran. In a tweet, the FM strongly condemned the acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in several European cities. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he spoke to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and lauded his efforts in this regard. He extended Pakistan’s full support to international efforts in reviving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement.

Our Staff Reporter

