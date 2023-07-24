Four drugs smugglers rounded up

PESHAWAR - Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pak­htunkhwa Ihsanullah khan on Sunday said that operations were underway to eliminate drugs from the society, strict action continued against drugs smugglers.

On the direction of Secretary excise Aftab-u-Din Director Nar­cotics Control, Zahid Iqbal Khan Excise and Taxation Officer Nar­cotics Control and Syed Naveed Jamal Circle Officer Mardan Regio, Akif Nawaz Khan SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region along with Ali Jan Khan Additional SHO and Sahibzada Saad and Gulzeb Khan Assistant Sub-Inspector and others have arrested four important mem­bers of international and inter-provincial smugglers group in a successful operation near Mo­torway Mardan. The accused are operating an international and inter-provincial drugs network. Important evidence of interna­tional and inter-provincial drug trafficking and dealing was ob­tained from the mobile phones of the arrested smugglers, more revelations are expected.

Case has been registered in the police station Excise Mardan region for further investigation and legal action in the case.

PPP TO WIN GENERAL ELECTIONS WITH THUMPING MAJORITY: HAMAYUN

Former provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mo­hammad Hamayun Khan has said that general elections would be held on schedule and their party will win it with thump­ing majority to elect Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as next prime minister of the country.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PPP stalwart said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed has given a unanimous constitu­tion to the country and added that the party has always fought the battle of salvation of the country and nation.

He said that in the past sev­eral conspiracies were hatched to eradicate the party, but the bond of the people with PPP, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was never dis­mantled. Muhammad Hamayun Khan, who is a former finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that PPP will fulfill all elector­al commitments with the people.

He condemned anarchy and riots committed on 9th and 10th May in the country and attacks on the military instal­lations, which were celebrated by our enemy state India. He demanded awarding exempla­ry punishments to those who targeted the defence installa­tion of the country.

Mohammad Hamayun Khan said that Pakistan Army is a national institution and our province is the region of mar­tyrs and ghazis. The bravery of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Sha­heed was even commended by the Indian Army Chief. He said that the success achieved by our martyrs and ghazis against the enemy are unprecedented.

The PPP leader said that ac­cusations and attacks on the state institutions are totally unacceptable and said that the PTI chief Imran Khan has put the national security at stake for the accomplishment of his political agenda.