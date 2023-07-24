Fourth Ashes Test drawn due to rain, Australia retain the urn

MANCHESTER-The fifth and final day of the fourth Ashes Test finished without a ball being bowled at Old Trafford, Manchester. As a result the match was drawn and the Aussies retained the urn since they lead the series 2-1.

England had a golden chance to level to series by winning this Test as they were in a firm position to clinch the victory but weather’s intervention made that impossible. By winning this match, the hosts could have had a chance to play the decider at the Oval but they will now look forward to drawing the series.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins talked about Australia’s intentions in the series and stated that they will do their best to beatEnglandat the Oval. “Our preference is to come over and win, but nice to retain, something to be proud of. Result is the same as [2019] but feeling is different. Doesn’t change how we look at the Oval next week. In the last year or two, [I’ve dreamed of lifting the urn]. It’ll be special, but more special if we get a win,” Cummins said.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes was gutted that England could not win the game. “Tough one to take, playing the cricket we played then to get on the wrong side of the weather. All part of the journey. We knew the task at hand which played into our hands. Do or die, bowling them out, then scoring 570 at six an over, couldn’t have done too much more. Lot of pride to play for,” said Stokes.

“[Woakes and Wood] have been unbelievable. I’ve been very vocal about Zak. What he does at the top of the order, he changes games. He takes the bowling on. If he stays at the creasehe’ll change the game. Shows what can happen when you back players on a day-to-day basis. “Broad, 600 wickets, himself and Jimmy, unbelievable examples of international sportsmen. Broady loves the battle, especially against Australia.” Australia scored 317 in their first innings, however England replied with a massive 592 runs. The visitors were 214-5, trailing by 61 runs, when the match was stopped due to rain.