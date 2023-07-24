GB tourism – enjoy nature but not on others cost

Gitlgit Baltistan - Gilgit-Baltistan, known for its stunning landscapes, snow-covered peaks and rich cultural heritage has always been an enchanting attraction for tourists with the region receiving staggering 10,000 tourists daily.

This influx of visitors brings economic prosperity to local people by flourishing their hotels, guesthouses, and resorts business and generating employment opportunities for local people especially youth running trekking, rental equipment, handicrafts, driving, and local delicacies businesses.

Although the breathtaking landscapes and adventurous opportunities leave indelible imprints on the minds of tourists, yet there are challenges like environmental degradation and careless driving, resulting in the loss of precious lives.

Popular tourist spots like Naltar, Fairy Meadows, Rama Astore, and Hunza once to be pristine, are now grappling with litter and pollution. Plastic waste, in particular, has become a major environmental hazard, threatening the health of wildlife and ecosystems.

Unregulated camping and trekking activities have also led to habitat disturbance that may have far-reaching consequences on biodiversity.

“Growing tourism is a blessing for our hotel business. We receive marvellous responses every year. It grows our business and generates employment opportunities for local people,” said Qaiser Abbas a hotel owner from Naltar Bala, Gilgit.

“However, it exerts extra pressure on local habitats and the environment which direly needs to align business operations with sustainable practices for environmental protection.”

“Tourism industry makes us earn bread for our children. But it should not be at the cost of environmental degradation,” he said.

“We can encourage responsible tourism by educating our guests and local people to use eco-friendly amenities, reduce plastic waste and protect habitat to ensure the region’s ecological balance.”

Therefore, conservation efforts need to be intensified to protect the beauty of GB by striking a balance between tourism and environmental protection to ensure long-term sustainability and leave behind an asset for future generations.

“Improper waste generation especially plastic waste due to rising tourists’ influx poses serious threats to the region’s ecosystem and wildlife,” said Abul Rehman Bukhari, an environmental activist.

“Moreover, unregulated trekking and camping activities also cause habitat degradation in some areas.” He suggested awareness campaigns, workshops, and seminars to educate tourists about the harmful impact on the environment by their irresponsible behaviour towards nature.

Besides environmental degradation, people also come across numerous instances of unruly and ruthless driving that result in accidents inflicting losses of vehicles and human lives as adventurists very often miscalculate the driving tendencies in hilly terrains.

“This is a tragic aspect of booming tourism in GB. The region’s challenging and winding mountain roads demand cautious driving, especially for those unfamiliar with hilly terrains,” said Asif Raza, a Peshawar- based tourist.

Asif said, “The region’s roads are usually treacherous, and some drivers - both locals and exotic – least care for safety measures. “I witnessed numerous instances of reckless driving that risks drivers themselves and others’ lives.”

Therefore, he said, the first and foremost priority of authorities should be stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

“Both the tourists and tour operators must be issued strictures for immediate action if they do not behave sensibly and go for irresponsible driving.”

Despite the government’s efforts for road safety, accidents continue to claim precious lives, Chief Secretary (CS) GB Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani drew the attention of all tourists to observe safety measures and guidelines.

“Attention all adventurous tourists exploring our beautiful destinations, we want to ensure your safety while driving through these mountains,” he said warning the visitors of mountain roads that often twist and turn with varying degrees of elevation.

“Drive at a speed of 50 kilometres per hour or even lesser, if you want to maintain control of your vehicle, especially around sharp corners or steep inclines. Never rush and keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead,” Wani advised.

“When descending steep slopes, engage lower gears to control your speed, use engine braking to avoid brake overheating, and allow your vehicle’s transmission to assist you in maintaining control,” he added.

“Mountainous regions can surprise drivers with unexpected rock falls or sliding so they need to be vigilant and prepared to react accordingly,” Wani informed.

“Avoid distractions while driving on mountain roads. Keep your phone away, save snacking for designated stops, and limit conversations that divert your attention from the road.”

He also counselled the tourists to hire local drivers as they had knowledge of the area including the terrains, road conditions, and potential mountainous hazards.

“Their familiarity with the routes and their expertise in manoeuvring through challenging landscapes can significantly reduce the risk of accidents.”

“No matter our northern areas are bestowed with countless bounties of nature and an attraction for local and international tourists, therefore ensuring compliance with road safety instructions as well as keeping these areas clean,” Wani added.

“So go there, enjoy nature, and bring back with you indelible memories but not at the cost of others. Do not make your fellows bear the brunt of a degraded and filthy environment and your reckless driving as we need to also send a positive message abroad about our being a responsible nation,” he stressed.