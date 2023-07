Germany on Monday thrashed Morocco 6-0 in their Group H opener at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Playing at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Alexandra Popp scored twice while, Klara Buehl and Lea Schueller netted one goal each for Germany.

Morocco's Zineb Redouani and Hanane Ait El Haj scored own goals.

In another clash on Monday, Brazil defeated Panama 4-0 in Group F and Italy secured a 1-0 win against Argentina in Group G.