‘Govt committed to promote backward areas’

Peshawar - Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Zafar Mehmood on Sunday said that the caretaker government was using all available resources for the welfare of the people so that the people of backward and remote areas could get basic facilities and all their legitimate rights in time.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is becoming a hub for domestic and foreign tourists due to the initiatives of the caretaker government. Shandoor festival was attended by more than expected, he said while talking to a delegation led by former Nazim Ghabral Malik Muhammad Khan.

On the occasion, Qazi Muhammad Alam, Chairman of Gujri Adab Swat, Maulana Muhammad Iqbal and Malik Dawood were also present.

The delegation while highlighting its long-standing problems, informed the Advisor about all their issues including health, education, illegal cutting of forests and other problems of construction and repair of roads and bridges in the tourist places of Swat district.