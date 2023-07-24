Halal meat industry for European exports

I am writing to shed light on Pakistan’s great potential for generating halal meat for export to European countries. With its vast livestock population of approximately 200 million animals, Pakistan possesses a valuable resource that can significantly contribute to the global halal meat market. The relatively low cost of producing halal meat in Pakistan enables the nation to remain competitive in the international market. Additionally, the meat meets the high-quality standards demanded by European countries. This, combined with the growing demand for halal products in Europe, presents a lucrative opportunity for Pakistan’s halal meat industry.

The kacha areas of Sindh hold tremendous potential for cultivating vegetables and fruits, as well as raising animals. However, the development of these areas is hindered by security concerns caused by banditry. Eliminating banditry and ensuring a safe environment would encourage investment and development, bolstering the rural economy and the halal meat industry.

I urge the concerned authorities to prioritise the security and well-being of the people in the Kacha areas of Sindh. By unlocking the potential of these regions, we can enhance Pakistan’s position as a leading exporter of halal meat and contribute to the overall economic prosperity of the nation.

AZEEM HAKRO,

Islamabad.