Monday, July 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Halal meat industry for European exports

July 24, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I am writing to shed light on Pakistan’s great potential for generating halal meat for export to European countries. With its vast livestock population of approximately 200 million animals, Pakistan possesses a valuable resource that can significantly contribute to the global halal meat market. The relatively low cost of producing halal meat in Pakistan enables the nation to remain competitive in the international market. Additionally, the meat meets the high-quality standards demanded by European countries. This, combined with the growing demand for halal products in Europe, presents a lucrative opportunity for Pakistan’s halal meat industry.
The kacha areas of Sindh hold tremendous potential for cultivating vegetables and fruits, as well as raising animals. However, the development of these areas is hindered by security concerns caused by banditry. Eliminating banditry and ensuring a safe environment would encourage investment and development, bolstering the rural economy and the halal meat industry.
I urge the concerned authorities to prioritise the security and well-being of the people in the Kacha areas of Sindh. By unlocking the potential of these regions, we can enhance Pakistan’s position as a leading exporter of halal meat and contribute to the overall economic prosperity of the nation.
AZEEM HAKRO,
Islamabad.

China Culture Center launches Yellow River Tourism Season 2023 

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1690081631.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023