Hamza crowned new world junior squash champion

LAHORE - Hamza Khan created history as the Pakistani lad won the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash

Championship to emerge as a new world junior squash champion since Jansher Khan in 1986. In an incredible men’s final at Melbourne Sports Centres, Hamza defeated Egypt’s 15-year-old Mohamed Zakaria by 3-1 in 70 minutes with the score being 10-12, 14-12, 11-3, 11-6. Zakaria – who would have become the youngest ever winner of the men’s event with a victory – made the better start, with his precise play helping him clinch the opening game 12-10. The Egyptian made a flying start to the second game, racing into a 5-0 lead as Khan struggled.

Hamza, the 17-year-old, then mounted a brilliant fightback, with his devastating attacking weaponry at its deadly best as he thrilled the crowd with the winner after winner, coming back from game ball down to level the match with a 14-12 victory in game two before storming into the lead with an 11-3 win in game three. Hamza kept up this momentum in game four, finding his attacks with increasing confidence as he ended Pakistan’s 37-year wait for a WSF World Junior Squash Championship with an 11-6 win before collapsing to the floor with emotion. “First of all, I would like to thank Allah, and my thanks to my coaches, my managers, thanks to everybody. And thanks to my parents, who support me every single time. Thank you,” said jubilant Hamza.

World Junior Individual Championship was held from August 18 to 23 in Melbourne, Australia. Hamza Khan and Air Commodore (R) Aftab Sadiq Qureshi (Contingent Manager) were nominated by Pakistan Squash Federation for participation in the championship. Hamza displayed brilliant performance throughout the championship and created history by winning the world championship title after 37 years. Earlier, Jansher Khan had won World Junior Individual Championship in 1986 in Australia. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, President PSF, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad, Senior Vice President and the whole squash family and squash lovers have congratulated Hamza on regaining the World Junior Championship title after about four decades. PM, President felicitate new squash champion Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Hamza Khan on clinching the title of World Junior Squash Champion 2023.

The Prime Minister thanked the new champion for winning the title for Pakistan after a gap of 37 years and observed that his win had reminded the triumph of Jansher Khan in 1986 World Squash championship, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The PM also extended his congratulations to Hamza’s parents, coach, teammates and the nation on the historic achievement and said the entire nation felicitated Hamza Khan for raising the national flag high in the game of squash. He expressed the hope that in future, Hamza Khan would once again make Pakistan as an invincible side in the game of squash. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday appreciated Hamza Khan for winning the first World Squash Championship 2023 for Pakistan. On his Twitter handle, the President said: “Pakistan had an unprecedented and yet unmatched supremacy in squash. “I had personally watched many finals among our giants. After a long time, a resurgent ray of hope. Well done,” the President tweeted. During the last fifteen months, the national players had brought laurels home in mountaineering, boxing, squash and other games, which is a good omen for Pakistan sports. Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi als congratulated Hamza and announced Rs1 million as a ‘token of appreciation’ for him. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab termed Hamza’s win a “proud moment for all Pakistanis’.